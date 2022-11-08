media release: Ian’s Pizza Madison is celebrating this election day with a variety of activities to encourage staff and customers to get out and “Mac the Vote” on Tuesday, November 8.

“We wanted to honor election day and have fun while also reinforcing that voting is a really important civic duty,” notes Sarah Karls, Ian’s Pizza CEO. “Many places in the world can’t safely make their voices heard, and we truly believe that our ability to vote is a key piece to a functional and healthy democracy.”

With that in mind, all three Madison Ian’s Pizzas will be closed until 5:00pm on November 8 to ensure their crew has plenty of time to get to the polls without interference from classes or other duties. If staff have the time and are interested, Ian’s is encouraging them to dedicate some of their time to working at a poll site. Delivery drivers will also be dropping off 20” Mac n’ Cheese pizzas to some polling places around Madison to make sure that volunteers staffing the registration tables are well-fed.

Later in the day, once the restaurants open at 5:00, all three Ian’s Pizzas in Madison will be offering one free slice of their signature Mac n’ Cheese pizzas to every customer. The Garver Feed Mill location also has fun family activities planned in case parents want to bring their kids along for dinner. Many of the other Garver Feed Mill tenants are partnering with Ian’s Pizza to host similar family-friendly activities.

“‘Vote first, pizza later’ is our motto today, and we’re inviting everyone to join in that sentiment with us as we hand out one free slice of Mac n’ Cheese pizza to everyone who wants one at any Madison Ian’s Pizza,” says Karls. “We take voting very seriously, and there’s no reason not to build good energy around it.”