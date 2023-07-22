× Expand Summit Players Theatre A 2021 Summit Players Theatre performance.

Shakespeare by Summit Players Theatre, 7 pm, 7/22, Mirror Lake State Park, Baraboo; educational workshop at 5:30 pm.

media release: Summit Players Theatre is excited to announce our 2023 Shakespeare in the State Parks schedule!

Between June 9 and August 19, 2023, join us for 23 programs in 22 different Wisconsin state parks! We're excited to present MACBETH alongside our workshop, "Inside Shakespeare's Story: MACBETH."

Your support can help us pay our actors and artists a living wage, travel across Wisconsin all summer without issue and produce MACBETH to the same quality standard you've come to expect from us. Simply put, we can't do it as well without you. Help close the gap by making a donation today, or email info@summitplayerstheatre.com to talk about larger donations or sponsorships. Every bit of support helps. Thank you, and we'll see you in the parks!