media release: University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Theatre and Drama / University Theatre presents MACBETH by William Shakespeare. Directed by Julian White.

Shakespeare’s haunting tale of ambition and madness is brought to thrilling life in a vigorous and haunting production that lays bare the dark soul of the tragedy. Inspired by mysteriously prophetic witches, Macbeth and Lady Macbeth murderously ascend to the heights of power only for their bloody deeds to cause their fall into chaos and ruin.

Guest Artist and Visiting Professor C. Julian White directs Cole Bayer, Evan Blesener, Anna Bogan, Grant Borcherding, Nick Chier, Francis Faye, Claire Foote, Ben Gagliardi, Kaiyi Huang, Lauren Iverson, Natalie Matthai, Malcolm McCanles, Liam McCarthy, Megan McCarty, Dennis McMorrow, Rebecca Parmentier, Hannah Rehfeldt, Grace Ruelle, Sophia Schmidt, Ryan Siddell, Cooper Swanson, Megan Tennessen, and Ben Usatinsky.

Julian White also serves as the Fight Director, Audrey Standish is the Intimacy Director, and Bridget Anderson is Assistant Director and Dramaturg. The scenic designer is Rob Wagner, costume designer is Aly Amidei, lighting designer is Connor Wiedenbeck, sound designer is Spencer Christoffel, technical direction by Erin Besser, properties by Myra Delikat, with M. Murphy as stage manager, assisted by Miah Farmer and Kaya Sarajian.

Content Advisory: This play contains physical violence and mature content.

For more information visit https://theatre.wisc.edu/

This production is made possible by support from the Anonymous Block Grant, the Lorraine Hansberry Fund and the Nellie Y. McKay-Lorraine Hansberry Fund.

Performances will be held April 20-30, 2023, in the Ronald E. Mitchell Theatre, Vilas Hall 821 University Avenue Madison WI 53706.

Ticket Prices: $26 Adult; $21 Senior (62 +); $21 UW Faculty/Staff (ID); $9 UW Students (ID); $9 Children (K-12); $15 Group Sales (10 tickets or more)

To Order Tickets: 1. Call 608-265-2787

2. Online www.artsticketing.wisc.edu

3. Walk up sales: Mitchell Theatre Lobby Box Office opens 1 hour prior to performances for walk up sales.