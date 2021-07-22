MACHA Summer Social
Brittingham Park 829 W. Washington Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: MACHA's yearly networking and fun event!
We look forward to seeing you all in person again! This is a chance to learn more about cooperative housing, network and mingle with fellow cooperators, learn more about MACHA, and work to build our movement!
Join us for a potluck, games, discussion, and outreach.
Activities ongoing - Come and go as you please!
