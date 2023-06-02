Mackenzie Moore, Beth Kille Band

× Expand M.O.D. Media Productions Mackenzie Moore in front of a lavender background. Mackenzie Moore

media release:Come Say goodbye to Mackenzie at one last show before she moves to L.A.!

One of Mackenzie Moore’s first memories is singing along to Sheryl Crow’s “Soak Up the Sun” whenever it came on the radio in her mom’s car. A multi-award winning singer/songwriter, she is driven by the feeling of community that can be created in a room full of strangers with just the help of an acoustic guitar and a heartfelt voice.

With roots in rock, pop, americana, and folk, she has been described as having a voice ‘as smooth and smoky as a good glass of scotch.’

Beth Kille is an award-winning singer-songwriter from Madison, WI who has been performing her original Americana-rock music and released 14 albums since her career began in 2000. In addition to performing with the Beth Kille Band, she is also a member of the trio Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets and the band Kerosene Kites. When not performing, Beth serves as the Music Director / songwriting instructor for Girls & Ladies Rock Camp Madison, the co-founder/producer of Flannel Fest, and the producer/engineer of her home studio - Studio Gusto.

…and she’s a mom.