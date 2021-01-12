ONLINE: Mackenzie Moore, Karen Wheelock, Lynn Gillitzer, Heather Rae
Jim Barnard Photography
media release: January's Song Space lineup features:
Song Space is a monthly showcase of original songwriting in the Madison area. We aim to provide a stage and audience for performers with a story to tell.
We strive to be inclusive; We are focused on allowing people to show their uniqueness through music and their engagement through listening. We want to provide a safe space for both our performers and audience members.
Join us for an intimate 'in the round' performance where artists talk about their songs and tell stories.