ONLINE: Mackenzie Moore, Karen Wheelock, Lynn Gillitzer, Heather Rae

media release: January's Song Space lineup features:

Mackenzie Moore

Karen Wheelock

Lynn Gillitzer

Heather Rae

Song Space is a monthly showcase of original songwriting in the Madison area. We aim to provide a stage and audience for performers with a story to tell.

We strive to be inclusive; We are focused on allowing people to show their uniqueness through music and their engagement through listening. We want to provide a safe space for both our performers and audience members.

Join us for an intimate 'in the round' performance where artists talk about their songs and tell stories.

Info

Music
608-467-2618
