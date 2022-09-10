× Expand Jim Barnard Photography Mackenzie Moore

press release: One of Mackenzie Moore’s first memories is singing along to Sheryl Crow’s “Soak Up the Sun” whenever it came on the radio in her mom’s car. A multi-award winning singer/songwriter and Sauk Prairie native, she is driven by the feeling of community that can be created in a room full of strangers with just the help of an acoustic guitar and a heartfelt voice.

With roots in rock, folk, americana, and soul, she has been described as having a voice ‘as smooth and smoky as a good glass of scotch.’

Influences include: Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Lissie, Skylar Grey, Fleetwood Mac, Foo Fighters, Jason Isbell, and Taylor Swift

https://mackenziemooremusic.com/

Al Fresco Concert Information and Safety

Held outdoors

1-1.5 hours long with no intermission

Doors open 20 minutes before the performance start time

General admission, socially distanced seating

Face masks are required any time our guests are not seated

Restrooms are available

Carry in, non alcoholic beverages are allowed

Alcoholic beverages for purchase TBD

In Case of Rain…

Plan TBD. If we choose to cancel show, you will be fully refunded. Thank you for your understanding.