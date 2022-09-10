Mackenzie Moore

Buy Tickets

River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578

press release: One of Mackenzie Moore’s first memories is singing along to Sheryl Crow’s “Soak Up the Sun” whenever it came on the radio in her mom’s car. A multi-award winning singer/songwriter and Sauk Prairie native, she is driven by the feeling of community that can be created in a room full of strangers with just the help of an acoustic guitar and a heartfelt voice.

With roots in rock, folk, americana, and soul, she has been described as having a voice ‘as smooth and smoky as a good glass of scotch.’

Influences include: Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Lissie, Skylar Grey, Fleetwood Mac, Foo Fighters, Jason Isbell, and Taylor Swift

https://mackenziemooremusic.com/

Al Fresco Concert Information and Safety

  • Held outdoors
  • 1-1.5 hours long with no intermission
  • Doors open 20 minutes before the performance start time
  • General admission, socially distanced seating
  • Face masks are required any time our guests are not seated
  • Restrooms are available
  • Carry in, non alcoholic beverages are allowed
  • Alcoholic beverages for purchase TBD

In Case of Rain…

Plan TBD.  If we choose to cancel show, you will be fully refunded. Thank you for your understanding.

Info

River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578
Music
608-643-5215
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Mackenzie Moore - 2022-09-10 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mackenzie Moore - 2022-09-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mackenzie Moore - 2022-09-10 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mackenzie Moore - 2022-09-10 18:00:00 ical