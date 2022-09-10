Mackenzie Moore
River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578
press release: One of Mackenzie Moore’s first memories is singing along to Sheryl Crow’s “Soak Up the Sun” whenever it came on the radio in her mom’s car. A multi-award winning singer/songwriter and Sauk Prairie native, she is driven by the feeling of community that can be created in a room full of strangers with just the help of an acoustic guitar and a heartfelt voice.
With roots in rock, folk, americana, and soul, she has been described as having a voice ‘as smooth and smoky as a good glass of scotch.’
Influences include: Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Lissie, Skylar Grey, Fleetwood Mac, Foo Fighters, Jason Isbell, and Taylor Swift
Al Fresco Concert Information and Safety
- Held outdoors
- 1-1.5 hours long with no intermission
- Doors open 20 minutes before the performance start time
- General admission, socially distanced seating
- Face masks are required any time our guests are not seated
- Restrooms are available
- Carry in, non alcoholic beverages are allowed
- Alcoholic beverages for purchase TBD
In Case of Rain…
Plan TBD. If we choose to cancel show, you will be fully refunded. Thank you for your understanding.