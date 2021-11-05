Mackenzie Moore, Red Door Duo

media release: We can't wait to welcome back Helen Avakian & Dave Irwin for a monthly spot on our wee lil stage! These days they're playing as Red Door Duo, and their music just fills the shop with such high levels of awesome. Speaking of high levels of awesome: Mackenzie Moore will be sharing the stage as well on November 5th. Don't miss it, come get some music is ya!

All Cargo shows are pay-what-you-can at the door ♥