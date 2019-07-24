Macrame 101
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
press release: Learn the basics of meditative macrame weaving and take a stab at creating your first beaded rope bracelet! Instructor Amy Knipschield will be on hand to guide you, and all materials will be provided, free of charge! Space is limited. Registration required. Call 824-1780 starting July 1. (Ages 13 and up only.)
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
