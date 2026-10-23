RSVP for Macramé Holiday Ornaments

media release: Class by Julia Hardin

Saturday, December 12, 2026 | 9am-1:30pm | Deadline to Register: November 28th, 2026

$120

All materials included!

Level: Beginner/No prior experience necessary

Ages: 18+

Happy Holidays!!! Tis the season for giving and what better way to show you care than a handmade gift! Learn introductory Macrame knot tying techniques to create holiday themed tree ornaments. The knot tying knowledge is transferable to larger wall hangings, plant pot holders etc. Come get Knotty for the holiday and leave with your additional class supplies to continue your Macrame Journey!!

Each student will leave the class with their Macrame board, pins, leftover spool of macrame string, additional unused beads and bulbs as well video resources to the ornaments we created during class for later reference.