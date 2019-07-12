RSVP for Macro Photography & Butterflies

press release: Discover macro photography and butterflies in this workshop. Learn about macro photography equipment options, basic depth-of-field issues, how to get the best photo of various subjects, using a flash, and how to take great butterfly photographs. Then, we will go into the conservatory or outdoor gardens to take photographs. Information emphasis is for DSLR and mirrorless camera users, but will benefit all camera types. Bring a camera and off-camera flash, if you have one. You should understand how to use your camera modes and manual exposure settings. Youth Accepted: Ages 15 and up. Instructor: Kevin Hanley, Photographer

Time: 12-3pm

Date: Saturday, July 20

Registration Deadline: Friday, July 12

Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI 53704

Price: $56/$45 for Olbrich member

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
608-246-4550
