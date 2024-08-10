media release: Performances may be cancelled/postponed for any number of reasons, so always check for updates on our website and/or Facebook page.

MAD AGNES has won hearts on two continents with their signature intricate harmonies, compelling songwriting, and passionate delivery. The genre-bending trio—Margo Hennebach, Adrienne Jones and Mark Saunders—creates an exciting, inclusive performance, delivering new original songs, selections from their thirteen album catalog, story telling and impromptu vocal improv.

In their current iteration, Mad Agnes uses primarily one microphone around which they form and re-form, early-radio style. Their ease with one another on stage invites the audience into their world of human connection and spontaneous fun. Well-crafted instrumentation – using guitars, mandolin, ukulele, piano, melodica, an inventive keyboard and three-part harmonies as tight as jeans from the dryer – enthralls audiences again and again. Mad Agnes’ latest recording, Likely Story, was released on Feb. 1, 2024, and is being nationally promoted from Feb-April. It is available NOW BY CLICKING HERE.

In November, 2022, Mad Agnes was commissioned by the Frick Pittsburgh to write a song based on the exhibit, American Perspectives: Stories from the American Folk Art Museum Collection. To watch the music video, and hear how they wrote “Plum Tavern,” CLICK HERE.

“If you’ve been struggling to find a link back to that addictive sound of progressive/alternative folk groups like Steeleye Span, Fairport Convention and Renaissance, listen up…Mad Agnes recreates with authenticity many of the musical qualities that adored us to those aforementioned groups. It’s definitely magic.” Robert Linquist, Singer Magazine

“Dazzling harmonies, superb arrangements, terrific instrumental virtuosity, brilliant original songs and fine treatments of other material… there really aren’t enough superlatives to describe one of the best evenings I’ve seen in the many years I have been involved in the Folk scene.” Folk on the Moor, Devon, UK