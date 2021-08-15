Mad City Drag Revue

press release: SUNDAY AUGUST 15TH

*MadCity Drag Revue hosted by Karma Zavich and Kayos Mirage featuring from RuPaul's Drag Race & POSE: JIGGLY CALIENTE

As FIVE closes out the first of two weekends of PRIDE Celebration they welcome RuPaul's Drag Race AllStars6 JIGGLY CALIENTE to The MadCity Drag Revue at 9pm with hosts Kayos Mirage and Karma Zavich.

Tables are $15 and a few still remain! Secure yours by emailing fivetickeys@yahoo.com.

There is NO individual cover on Sunday so secure your tables now before you are left standing!

**FIVE requires proof of vaccination or a copy of your card on your phone for entry. FIVE is a mask friendly environment.**

FIVE NIGHTCLUB

5 Applegate Crt, Madison WI 53713