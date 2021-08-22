Mad City Drag Revue
Five Nightclub 5 Applegate Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: MadCity Drag Revue hosted by Karma Zavich and Kayos Mirage featuring from from HBO MAX'S LEGENDARY: Calypso Jeté Balmain
PRIDE Closing MadCity Drag Revue with special guest from HBOMax Legendary Season 1 Winner Calypso Jeté Balmain...trust us you are not ready!
Limited reserved tables still remain. Tables are $15 and can be reserved at fivetickets@yahoo.com. Entry for shows is $5 and customers will be required to present a vaccination card or picture of it for entry.
FIVE is a MASK WEARING FRIENDLY space.
