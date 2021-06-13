Mad City Funk, Sarah Kahle

media release: Concert on the Hill featuring Mad City Funk and solo artist Sarah Kahle

Enjoy classic funk, R&B, Soul, and Blues at this FREE outdoor concert event. Bring your lawn chairs and a picnic lunch. Organized outdoor games make it fun for the whole family.

Sunday, June 13, 2021, 4:30 PM - 7:00 PM, New Life Church, 7564 Cottage Grove Road.