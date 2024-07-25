Mad City Jug Band
Century School Park, Verona 309 W. Verona Ave., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
Mad City Jug Band playing at YOUR Lunch Time Live on the Capitol Square.
media release: The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce has generously sponsored the annual Concert in the Park series since it's inception in 2009 and we look forward to continuing this tradition in Century School Park! All shows are free and take place from 5:30 - 8:00 p.m.
