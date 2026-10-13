Mad City Showcase
Edgewood High School 2219 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin
media release: Join us for the sixth annual Mad City Showcase at Edgewood High School on Sunday, October 25, at 1:00 pm! Each year, the Madison-area dance community comes together to put on a show featuring local school-affiliated dance teams. Watch and support as teams perform dances across multiple styles and mixes of solo, duet, trio, ensemble, and full-team groups. Tickets are $5 cash or card at the door. Doors open at 12:30 pm. Contact [email protected] with any questions.
Teams attending:
Edgewood High School Dance Team
Verona Wildcat Dance Team
Monona Grove Dance Team
Madison Memorial Dance Team
Stoughton Dance Team
Sun Prairie United Dance Team
Madison East Dance Team
Oregon high school dance team
Madison West Dance Team
McFarland Dance Team
Madison Royals