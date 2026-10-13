media release: Join us for the sixth annual Mad City Showcase at Edgewood High School on Sunday, October 25, at 1:00 pm! Each year, the Madison-area dance community comes together to put on a show featuring local school-affiliated dance teams. Watch and support as teams perform dances across multiple styles and mixes of solo, duet, trio, ensemble, and full-team groups. Tickets are $5 cash or card at the door. Doors open at 12:30 pm. Contact [email protected] with any questions.

Teams attending:

Edgewood High School Dance Team

Verona Wildcat Dance Team

Monona Grove Dance Team

Madison Memorial Dance Team

Stoughton Dance Team

Sun Prairie United Dance Team

Madison East Dance Team

Oregon high school dance team

Madison West Dance Team

McFarland Dance Team

Madison Royals