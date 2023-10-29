media release: Mad City Showcase presented by the Edgewood High School Dance Team

Edgewood High School Dance Team presents the third annual Mad City Dance Team Showcase on October 29, 2023. Join us at Edgewood High School to watch several Madison-area varsity dance teams debut solos, duets, trios, and team routines for the upcoming competition season. Spectator admission is $5 cash or card at the doors. Kids under 6 may enter for free.

2023 featured teams: