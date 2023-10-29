Mad City Showcase
to
Edgewood High School 2219 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin
media release: Mad City Showcase presented by the Edgewood High School Dance Team
Edgewood High School Dance Team presents the third annual Mad City Dance Team Showcase on October 29, 2023. Join us at Edgewood High School to watch several Madison-area varsity dance teams debut solos, duets, trios, and team routines for the upcoming competition season. Spectator admission is $5 cash or card at the doors. Kids under 6 may enter for free.
2023 featured teams:
- Edgewood High School
- Madison West High School
- Madison Memorial High School
- Madison East High School
- Madison La Follette High School
- Verona Area High School
- McFarland High School
- Marshall High School
- Madison Royals Middle School Team (affiliate of Madison West High School)