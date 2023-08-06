Mad City Sisters Craft Market

to

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: The Mad City Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence invite all to our inaugural market of handmade art and goods by local LGBTQ+ artisans, including: prints, zines, fiber arts, decor, cupcakes, and more! There will also be a free swap of supplies so you can try out a new craft.

No admission fee (suggested $5 donation)

Info

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
LGBT
Art Exhibits & Events
608-640-4441
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Mad City Sisters Craft Market - 2023-08-06 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mad City Sisters Craft Market - 2023-08-06 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mad City Sisters Craft Market - 2023-08-06 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mad City Sisters Craft Market - 2023-08-06 15:00:00 ical