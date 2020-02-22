Mad-City Ski Team Fundraiser

press release: Kick the winter blues to the curb during a fun, music-filled night at HotelRED! Join the Mad-City Ski Team for Piano Fondue Dueling Pianos, sponsored by Ganser Company. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Space for this 21 and over event is limited so get your tickets today!

Two baby grands will kick of the night head to head playing all of your favorite tunes by request! The evening will wrap up with a DJ spinning all the latest hits and your faves from the past. Cash bar and raffle! Proceeds of this event go to supporting FREE summer ski shows by the Mad-City Ski Team!

6:00pm Doors open

7:00pm Dueling Pianos

9:00pm DJ