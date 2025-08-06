Mad-City Ski Team

media release: Fresh off a 2025 Division 1 Wisconsin State Water Ski Show Championship, the Mad-City Ski Team heads to Janesville on August 9 for the Division 1 Show Ski National Championships!

We invite you to come check out a special Wednesday night show at 7 p.m. at Law Park, the final prep show before nationals. Hope to see you there!

