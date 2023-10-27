Mad City Ukes, Three Ukes and a Bass, Front Porch String Band, MAUI Mike

In early August 2023, a series of wildfires broke out in Hawaii and, predominantly, on the island of Maui. The wind-driven, fast-moving fires prompted evacuations and caused widespread damage, killing hundreds of residents and leaving thousands of others missing in the town of Lahaina.

On Friday, October 27, at 7:00 p.m. in the Midvale Community Lutheran Church Sanctuary, the Mad City Ukes will present, “Ukes for Good, A Benefit Concert for the Residents of Lahaina Affected by the Maui Wildfires.” In addition to Mad City Ukes, featured during the concert will be Three Ukes and a Bass, Front Porch String Band, and MAUI Mike. All proceeds from the concert will be split evenly between the Maui Humane Society and the Maui Food Bank. Donations, large and small, will be collected at the doors on the night of the fundraiser. We hope people will plan on attending the event or view it on Facebook Live via Midvale Community Lutheran Church's Facebook page.