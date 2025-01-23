Mad for Reading Kickofff

media release: The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) is excited to invite families, students, teachers, community leaders, sponsors, public officials and members of the media to the kick-off of its district-wide “Mad for Reading” literacy initiative.

The event will include a press conference (also on YouTube) with Superintendent Dr. Joe Gothard, MMSD administrators and community partners and leaders, focusing on the importance of literacy, family involvement in reading, and the launch of the campaign.

Following that, attendees will be invited to participate in interactive literacy stations, where they can get a public library card, create bookmarks, learn about Act 20, select free books to take home from Madison Reading Project, and much more.

Mad for Reading aims to highlight the fundamental importance of literacy and bi-literacy, deepening the joy of reading and building excitement for engaging with books for students of all ages and their families.

When:

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Full agenda is as follows:

Registration and welcome: 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Press conference: 5:30 p.m. to 5:50 p.m.

Interactive literacy stations: 5:50 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where:

Southside Elementary School, 501 E Badger Rd, Madison, WI 53713