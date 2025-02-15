Mad Gluten Free Mini Fest

media release: Mad Gluten Free is bringing you another awesome mini GF food event. This fest will bring together a small group of local GF food vendors like the event at Old Sugar Distillery in January. The event continues Mad Gluten Free’s mission of supporting small local food businesses that specialize in gluten free products. Badger Rock Neighborhood Center has graciously offered to host the event. They have a beautiful space with lots of free parking.

Hope to see you there!

Mad Gluten Free exists to provide value to gluten-free consumers and producers, and to raise awareness among local businesses about providing gluten-free options.