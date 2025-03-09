Mad Gluten Free Mini Fest

media release: Mad Gluten Free is bringing you another awesome mini GF food event. This fest will bring together a small group of local GF food vendors. The event continues Mad Gluten Free’s mission of supporting small local food businesses that specialize in gluten free products. The UW Hillel (611 Langdon St, Madison, WI 53703) has graciously offered to host the event in their beautiful space on campus. There is street parking and the State Street Campus Garage (430 N. Frances St, Madison, WI 53703) is just a few minute walk.

More details are available on Instagram at MadGlutenFreeFest or Facebook at Mad Gluten Free Festival.

Hope to see you there!

Mad Gluten Free exists to provide value to gluten-free consumers and producers, and to raise awareness among local businesses about providing gluten-free options.