Mad Gluten Free Mini Fest

media release: Mad Gluten Free is coming back with another awesome GF food event. This mini fest will bring together a smattering of local GF food vendors. This is a much smaller event than the June 2024 event, focusing on introducing and supporting small local food businesses which specialize in gluten free products. We also want to support and share some love with Old Sugar Distillery, our host location for the evening. They have graciously supported our vision by allowing us to use their space and we hope you'll support them while you're there, perhaps by grabbing a delicious whiskey sour made with their Queen Jennie sorghum whiskey. It's delicious!

Hope to see you there!