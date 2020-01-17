press release: Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is holding Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, a family night, on Friday, January 17, 6-8 pm at MSCR East, 4620 Cottage Grove Rd.

Celebrate your unique self and dance your winter blues away at the Tea Party, an event for the whole family. Fall down the rabbit hole of fun and participate in a variety of dance floor games, wonderland crafts and a photo booth. Register children only. $5/child; adults and siblings 2 years & under free with registered participants. Pre-registration strongly encouraged.

Register at mscr.org. Fee assistance is available, please call 608-204-3000 for more information.

MSCR offers many recreation programs for all ages at affordable prices. Programs include afterschool activities & child care, arts & enrichment, fitness, outdoor adventure, sports, swimming and more. Please call 608-204-3000 or go to mscr.org for more information.