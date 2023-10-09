Mad Kidney Fest

media release: Come and indulge in a week of nourishing, kidney-friendly dining with us, October 9-15, 2023!

Throughout the Madison area, local restaurants have curated special menus in collaboration with a knowledgeable kidney dietitian. These delectable options cater to individuals undergoing dialysis, those with kidney disease, as well as people managing high blood pressure and diabetes.

The festivities will reach their peak on Sunday, Oct. 15, with a grand celebration at Cafe Coda from 1-5 pm. Prepare to immerse yourself in an unforgettable experience, featuring classical guitar with Leonardo Arturo Quintero, a dance class with Francis Medrano, a rejuvenating Qi Gong and TaiJi session led by Dr. Zhou, Latin music with Rebulú and blissful chair massages offered by skilled students from the East-West Healing Arts Institute!

We will also be holding a raffle at the party for dialysis technicians with gift certificates and other prizes in celebration of National Dialysis Technician Week!