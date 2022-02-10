× Expand Jason Hillman AJ Grill

media release: One of Madison's most popular monthly showcases, MAD LAUGHS returns on Thursday, February 10, 2022 with another stacked lineup of comedians from Madison, Milwaukee, and Chicago! This month we are excited to present the show at Red Rock Saloon's gorgeous space on the intersection of State Street and West Gorham. And very importantly: THERE IS A MECHANICAL BULL... which may or may not be involved in the performance. You'll just have to come and find out.

Doors open at 7:00PM; show starts at 7:30PM. Red Rock Saloon offers a full bar and brand spankin' new menu options, so come by early and grab some grub before the show.

Advance tickets are $10 and go up to $15 day of show--so get your tickets today.

Featuring performances by: Maria Acosta (Milwaukee), Erin Morris (Milwaukee), Siyang Sun (Madison), Mike Jonjak (Madison), Kevin Kellam (Chicago), AJ Grill (Milwaukee)

Thursday, February 10, 2022, doors @7PM, show @7:30PM, Red Rock Saloon, 222 W Gorham Street

