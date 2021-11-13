media release: MAD LAUGHS is BACK with another terrific stand-up comedy lineup featuring New Jersey-based headliner Matt Jenkins. Quickly becoming known as one of NY/NJ’s strongest clean comics, Matt uses his diverse background and charisma to give audiences a memorable, relatable experience. He filmed his debut comedy special on Dry Bar earlier this year and will be gracing the eclectic Bos Meadery stage November 13, 2021 at 8PM.

Matt is joined by second place winner of Madison's Funniest Comic Competition and featured performer David Schendlinger along with host and all-around rapscallion Sasha Rosser.

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite or $15 cash at the door. All online purchases are eligible to win a free bottle of mead! Doors open at 7:30PM. Show starts at 8PM.

Please bring proof of covid-19 vaccination or a recent negative covid-19 test result.

This will be a clean show, so all ages are welcome.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www. facebook.com/events/ 386601686527429

Tickets on Eventbrite: https://www. eventbrite.com/e/mad-laughs- tickets-201896567067