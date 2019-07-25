press release: Australia, USA | 1985 | 35mm | 106 min.

Director: George Miller, George Ogilvie; Cast: Mel Gibson, Tina Turner, Angelo Rossito

Continuing to wander the post-apocalyptic wasteland, Max (Gibson) drifts into a sleazepit called Bartertown, a trading post community overseen by the cunning Auntie Entity (Turner). After a gladiator-style battle in Bartertown’s Thunderdome, Max is rescued by a group of children who believe him to be their personal savior. “The third movie in a series isn't supposed to create a world more complex, more visionary and more entertaining than the first two...But now here is Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome not only the best of the three Mad Max movies, but one of the best films of 1985.” (Roger Ebert).

Mad Max at 40

1979 brought the release of one of the most influential and visionary movies in international film history, George Miller’s futuristic cop-revenge thriller Mad Max. In the U.S., Mad Max was given a slapdash exploitation release and the voices of star Mel Gibson and the Australian cast were dubbed over with American accents. Despite this, the film gathered a cult following in America and around the world, prompting a sequel, the decidedly post-apocalyptic Mad Max 2. The follow-up, retitled The Road Warrior for North America, became a critical smash and a box office success. Along with Gibson’s last entry in the series, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, and Miller’s Oscar-winning 2015 reboot, Mad Max: Fury Road, the four movies have been acclaimed for their imaginatively designed dystopias, increasingly elaborate action set-pieces and breathtaking chase sequences, and a sometimes hopeful vision of humanity. This summer, the Cinematheque celebrates the 40th anniversary of Mad Max’s first release with screenings of all four films, including a 3D showing of Fury Road