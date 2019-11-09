Mad Max Elliott, DB Rouse, Wise Jennings

press release: doors 7:30, show 8pm.

Mad Max Elliot - a Madison local fav...no recordings so you can only catch this live! Rockabilly Punk Rock & Roll

D.B. Rouse is a well respected singing-songwriting hobo extraordinaire. He is as at home playing on a street corner as he is playing in the theaters that he recently toured in the southwest. To sum it up - “D.B. Rouse is an amazing songwriter with a wanderlust, a minivan, and a guitar named Meal-Ticket” (The Union County Leader, Clayton, NM). D.B. says that the goal of this years tour is to “find America and teach it how to play kazoo.” Due to a recent sponsorship from the only plastic kazoo company in America (Kazoobie Kazoos), D.B. has been transforming the audiences at his shows into band members. He tosses out kazoos, forming an impromptu kazoo orchestra, and memories that last a lifetime.D.B. Rouse is a seasoned musician with a story to tell. With his radio airplay increasing and fan base growing across the country, his is a name you will be hearing more of in the upcoming years. Catch D.B. on the way up and become part of the story.

BandCamp: https://dbrouse.bandcamp.com

Wise Jennings - We sound like a Punk, Psycho-billy, Alt-Americana, Outlaw Country burrito if there was such a thing and you could listen to it.