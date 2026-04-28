MaD Mentshn, Elm Duo, Blasfemme

media release: Ten percent of sales during this event will be donated to Voces de la Frontera. Voces de la Frontera is Wisconsin’s leading immigrant rights organization, and has been organizing and empowering immigrant workers and families for over 20 years.Their immigrant worker center that has played a critical role in advocating for immigrant workers rights and progressive policies, including the fight for federal immigration reform, restoring state drivers licenses and in-state tuition equity for immigrant youth, ending collaboration between ICE and local law enforcement, and fighting back against policies that criminalize immigrants and people of color.

We hope you’ll come enjoy some food, drinks, and music for a cause with us!