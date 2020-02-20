press release: Attention all Madison area motion artists! We are excited to announce the first of many Mad Motion meetup events. We will be meeting at The Brass Ring on Thursday, February 20, at 6:00pm to 9:00pm.

Come say hi and meet other Madison area animators! 2D / 3D animators, motion graphics artists, vfx artists, stop motion animators, etc. Professionals and students welcome!

Check in at our table and say hi to your hosts, Steve Kovo and Gavin Folgert. Food is available for purchase at the venue.

https://www. facebook.com/MadMotionWI/