× Expand courtesy Pile of Cats Theatre Company Sage Snook, QJ Dougall, Elizabeth Gokey, Zachary Bigelow, Seth Mulhall and Joseph Harrison, from left, are cast members of 'Mad Sad Panic.' Sage Snook, QJ Dougall, Elizabeth Gokey, Zachary Bigelow, Seth Mulhall and Joseph Harrison, from left, are cast members of 'Mad Sad Panic,' Pile of Cats Theatre Company, 2025.

media release: Madison’s premiere fringe performers, Pile of Cats Theatre Company, will present a new play, MAD SAD PANIC for three nights at the Forward Club at Breese Stevens Field, Thursday to Saturday, February 5-6-7. The dramedy focuses on a group of singles stumbling through the tricks and traps of friendship and heartache in the 2020s.

Written and directed by Pile of Cats mainstay Ned O’Reilly, the show is stage managed by Jason Summerlott with assistance from Richard League and features six actors among the best in the Madison fringe theater community: QJ Dougall, Joseph Harrison, Sage Snook, Zachary Bigelow, Elizabeth Gokey, and Seth Mulhall.

With several scenes staged in a bar anyway, the show will feature an immersive experience where the audience sits at tables right near the actors and everyone can have a drink while they watch. Doors and bar open at 7:00 pm, shows start at 7:30. Enter at Gate 6 on the Mifflin Street side of the stadium. Plenty of street parking.

In lieu of tickets, Pile of Cats suggest a $20 contribution, payable at the door in cash or by apps. Reservations are recommended, and can be made by email to pileofcats9@gmail.com And check out the Pile of Cats Theatre Company Facebook page for more information.