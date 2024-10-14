media release: This month's meet up will different drastically from prior events. We will talk about policy and how policy can reduce risks and anxieties around AI. We will discuss social good and AI and talk about ethical concerns and considerations for organizations considering an AI policy

As humans, our instinct is to explore. However, for things we do not understand, are considered magic. AI is a magic technology to many outside of our community.

As the general public sees magical AI continue to evolve at a rapid pace, it's important that we understand that not everyone understands AI's technical capabilities and pitfalls. Therefore, we will discuss the potential profound ethical, social, and policy implications AI may present. This meetup will explore the thought leadership aspects of AI, discussing its potential for good while acknowledging and attempting to provide risk mitigating strategies.

We'll discuss the need for thoughtful AI policies that balance innovation with ethical considerations. Can we ensure that AI development aligns with societal values and minimizes unintended consequences? We'll also examine the role of AI in addressing pressing organisational, social and cultural challenges.

Finally, we will critically analyze emerging AI applications that raise ethical concerns while also identifying and addressing concerns around biases, privacy risks, and other negative impacts. An open dialogue will follow where our group will share insights to hopefully help collectively shape a future where AI serves as a public good.