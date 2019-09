press release: Premium book release, 4-6 pm, 9/25, Silver Eagle, Monona; 4-7 pm, 9/26, I/O Arcade Bar; 4-7 pm, 9/27, Coliseum Bar; 2-5 pm, 9/28, Funk's Pub, Fitchburg. madcitycocktails.com

Folks showing up to turn in last year’s book or buy this year’s book get a raffle ticket where they can win $500. They can also take part in our shake of the day where they can win a new Madcity Cocktails book.