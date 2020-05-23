ONLINE: MadCity Night In

press release: Miss going out on the town in Madison? Turn a typical Saturday night into an evening of giving back with MadCity Night In! The event premieres on Saturday, May 23, at 7:00 p.m. at www.madcitynightin.com.

This virtual event hosted by Leigh Mills of NBC15 Madison will feature an amazing line-up of guests, including:

Restaurant presentation: Heritage Tavern owner and executive chef Dan Fox, a 3-time semifinalist for "Best Chef in America" by the James Beard Foundation

Comedic relief: Charlie Kojis, Rory Rusch, Kayla Ruth and Cosmo Nomikos - including three former winners of “Madison’s Funniest Comic” contest at Comedy on State.

Musical entertainment: Kelsey Miles Band, 2019 Madison Area Music Association awards winner for "Blues Performer of the Year"

All proceeds from MadCity Night In will support the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County and The River Food Pantry. Visit www.madcitynightin.com to learn more or to donate.