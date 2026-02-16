media release: February 16 through 19, at the Gelsy Verna Gallery of the Art Lofts, catch the Pop Up undergraduate exhibition Enshrined: Treasures Found Amongst the Trash of an Overconsuming Society by Maddalyn Weishan and Lorelai Lewis, which explores themes of overconsumption, idealization, and the American Dream. Each pedestal enshrines a particular ideal: accomplishment, family, memory, time, home, and adolescence. Either recycled, from the garbage, or thrifted, all of the objects on the pedestals share more in common with the junk below than first meets the eye, interrogating the nature of the pedestal and what objects we choose to idealize with them.ractices.