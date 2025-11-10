Maddox Batson, Jimmy McKeever, Baylee Lynn

× Expand Aaron Meighan A close-up of Maddox Batson. Maddox Batson

media release: Billboard’s youngest male artist to appear on 21 Under 21, Maddox Batson, announces his 46-show world tour. The Maddox Batson Live Worldwide Tour 2026 kicks off in the United States before heading to Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Norway and Sweden.

“A lot of people might not remember I got my start on TikTok Live, so this tour name is a nod to those early days,” Batson shares. “We love bringing our live shows to fans – it’s crazy to me that it now means we’re playing around the world. What a blessing to share this journey and new music with y’all!”

Batson’s 2026 tour will donate $1.00 from every North American ticket sold to Music Will, the largest music education nonprofit program for schools in the United States. Through its innovative modern band curriculum, Music Will expands student participation in school music programs and helps drive long-term academic, social and emotional growth.

Baylee Lynn, Jenna Davis, Just Jayne and Timmy McKeever will support Batson’s 2026 tour on various dates.

Batson recently wrapped his 29-city I Need A Truck Tour along with supporting Lainey Wilson’s Whirlwind Tour on select dates.

Hailed as “A young star, new on the country charts already striking a chord and hitting all the right notes” by NBC Nightly News, Batson recently released the upbeat, sentimental track “Coincidence” in September via Prosper Entertainment / Warner Records.

The 15-year-old also released “No More,” a powerful track that taps into heartbreak and healing with a combination of grit, vulnerability and raw emotional delivery. Fueled by a hook-heavy chorus and defiant lyrics, “No More” highlights Batson’s continued evolution as both a songwriter and performer.

Forbes praises Batson’s stage presence, stating “It’s not only his lyrics and relatable subject matter that’s captured the hearts of young fans, it’s his engaging, high-energy personality that shines through every live performance, music video, and interaction with everyone he meets.”

Following a breakout year that included his Grand Ole Opry debut and a high-profile appearance at Stagecoach, Maddox Batson continues to raise the bar for his young professional career.

Maddox Batson navigates the world with wisdom and wit far beyond his 15 years. After the Nashville-born, Alabama-based songwriter began gaining notoriety covering songs from Zach Bryan, Red Clay Strays and more, he started to write his own songs. Thanks to early singles like “Tears In The River” and “I Wanna Know,” Batson quickly showed that he wasn’t only a star at covering country hits, but an excellent writer of his own home-cooked cuts – a practice he saw first-hand as a co-writer on Lana Del Rey and Quavo’s smash hit collaboration, “Tough.”

With the arrival of his deluxe EP First Dance (The After Party) in May, Maddox Batson was ready to show the world you’re never too young to be the face of music. Most recently, Batson wrapped his 29-city I Need A Truck Tour and released new track “Coincidence.” Batson also made his debut appearance at Stagecoach Music Festival in 2025. Life is moving fast for the multi-instrumentalist (piano, guitar & mandolin) and he’s trying his best to remain a kid while becoming next up in country-pop music. “It can be overwhelming, this life, but I’ve got a lot of good people surrounding me,” he explains. “I’m still just a kid, though, and I’m happy about that.”

About Music Will:

Music Will’s mission is to transform lives by transforming music education. Through its innovative modern band curriculum, Music Will expands student participation in school music programs and helps drive long-term academic, social, and emotional growth. Since 2002, the organization has provided teacher training, curriculum, and instruments to over 6,000 schools across all 50 states, reaching more than 1.8 million students to date.

The program’s roots go back to 1996, when a classroom teacher in East Palo Alto, CA, began offering free guitar lessons to his students to fill the gap left by the absence of a music program at his school. What started in one elementary classroom has since grown into a national movement, expanding to more than 1,000 school districts nationwide. By 2030, Music Will aims to reach 11 million students annually through its nationally scaled programming. For more information, please visit MusicWill.org.