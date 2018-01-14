Maddy Hunter
Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release:
Say No Moor
A passport to peril mystery
Hoping to reach an expanded clientele of senior travelers, Emily Miceli, travel agency owner and tour escort, offers discounted fares to a handful of bloggers in exchange for highlighting her group’s tour of Cornwall, England. But when the quarrelsome host of their historic inn dies under suspicious circumstances, Emily worries
Info
Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Books, Spoken Word