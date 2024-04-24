RSVP for Made at UW: Art Lofts

media release: Join us for Made at the UW: Art Lofts as we explore the creative home of the UW Art Department. Take a tour of the comprehensive facility’s studios, galleries, and performance spaces. Learn from five UW–Madison faculty artists as they invite you into their work spaces and demonstrate their artistic media. Then enjoy a reception with hors d’oeuvres and remarks from a faculty member in the Art Department, with audience Q & A to follow.

Because space is limited, please register by April 24.

Featured artists:

Julie Chen, professor of art (printmaking/book art/papermaking)

John Hitchcock, professor and associate dean for the arts (printmaking-relief and serigraphy)

Helen Lee, assistant professor of art (glass working)

Fred Stonehouse, associate professor of art (painting)

Christina West, assistant professor of art (sculpture)

Event Price: $20 for WAA members

$25 for young alumni (graduated 2014–23)

$30 for all others