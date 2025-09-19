MADE: Contemporary Fiber Arts reception

media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory presents, MADE: Contemporary Fiber Arts, an invitational exhibition curated by Hannah O'Hare Bennett, from Tuesday, September 16, 2025, through Saturday, November 8, 2025.

A reception for all current exhibitions will be held on Friday, September 19, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, with a closing reception on Friday, November 7, from 5:00pm to 9:00pm.

MADE: Contemporary Fiber Arts brings together recent works by emerging and established fiber artists and embraces utilizing fiber art to honor diverse histories, cultures and practices. The exhibition features a wide range of techniques—including weaving, basketry, lacemaking, and surface design—highlighting the expansive potential of fiber as a contemporary art form.

From birth to death, textiles are present in our daily lives. Through this presentation of textiles as fine art, the project elevates the appreciation of craft and the dedicated labor inherent in these creations, encouraging contemplation of the making process and a reconnection with handmade work. The exhibition invites viewers to reengage with the handmade, to reflect on sustainability, and to explore the generational knowledge embedded in fiber traditions. Through a full-building installation and a series of workshops and community programs, MADE fosters cultural appreciation, sparks dialogue on craft and sustainability, and deepens our understanding of textiles as both personal and collective expression.

Find info on artists at https://artlitlab.org/events/made-contemporary-fiber-arts