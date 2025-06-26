media release: For the first time in a decade, Wisconsin basketball icons Frank Kaminsky, Bo Ryan, Josh Gasser, and Sam Dekker reunite on the big stage to reflect on their incredible journey during the unforgettable 2015 deep tournament run. Relive the highs, the challenges, and the behind-the-scenes moments as they share never-before-heard stories, insights, and personal reflections.

Moderated by their former teammate and ESPN Wisconsin Host, Ben Brust, “Made ‘Em Believe: 2015 Wisconsin Basketball Reunion” promises an evening of captivating storytelling, candid conversations, and unforgettable memories. Whether you’re a die-hard Badgers fan or simply love the game, this is a rare opportunity to witness history being relived by the legends who made it happen.