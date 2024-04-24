Made in SoHE

media release:

April 24, 2024 - May 12, 2024

The UW-Madison School of Human Ecology Textile and Fashion Design (TFD) 2024 Showcase features the work of upper-level TFD undergraduates. Each student curates their own space creating a mini-exhibition of their strongest studio works. Pieces range from garments to woven, embellished textiles, dyed and printed yardage, to three-dimensional work, and digital and printed portfolios. This exhibition celebrates the breadth and strength of creative exploration in the Textile and Fashion Design program. This showcase is co-sponsored by the School of Human Ecology Design Studies Department.