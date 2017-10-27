Made in Wisconsin: Quarra Stone

press release:  The art of stone carving is alive and well in Madison.  Quarra Stone has projects all around the world and even a few on the UW campus, including the Chazen Museum of Art and the new Alumni Park.  Join us for a behind-the-scenes tour of Quarra Stone's factory and studio, meet their designers and artisans, and see how digital possibilities meet handcrafted artistry.  In addition to the tour, hear from a UW faculty expert from the College of Engineering and enjoy a catered lunch. Brought to you by the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

