Made in Wisconsin: Quarra Stone

press release: The art of stone carving is alive and well in Madison. Quarra Stone has projects all around the world and even a few on the UW campus, including the Chazen Museum of Art and the new Alumni Park. Join us for a behind-the-scenes tour of Quarra Stone's factory and studio, meet their designers and artisans, and see how digital possibilities meet handcrafted artistry. In addition to the tour, hear from a UW faculty expert from the College of Engineering and enjoy a catered lunch. Brought to you by the Wisconsin Alumni Association.