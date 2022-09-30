Made of Blocks (CD release), Nester, Magic Conch
BarleyPop Live 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Made of Blocks (CD Release) with Nester & Magic Conch at BarleyPop Live
Doors 7 / Music 8
$10 / 21+
Come out and celebrate the CD release of the second full-length album Made of Blocks swore they'd never make, "Everything Sunny All The Time Always," supported by the righteous and amazing Nester and Magic Conch.
MADE OF BLOCKS
https://www.facebook.com/madeofblocksmusic
https://linktr.ee/madeofblocks
NESTER
https://www.facebook.com/music.nester/
MAGIC CONCH