Made of Blocks (CD release), Nester, Magic Conch

media release: Made of Blocks (CD Release) with Nester & Magic Conch at BarleyPop Live

Doors 7 / Music 8

$10 / 21+

Come out and celebrate the CD release of the second full-length album Made of Blocks swore they'd never make, "Everything Sunny All The Time Always," supported by the righteous and amazing Nester and Magic Conch.

MADE OF BLOCKS

https://www.facebook.com/madeofblocksmusic

https://linktr.ee/madeofblocks

NESTER

https://www.facebook.com/music.nester/

MAGIC CONCH

https://www.facebook.com/magicconchofficial