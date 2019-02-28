$25 ($20 adv.).

press release: Following the long-awaited release of his debut album Sincerely, Tokyo, MadeinTYO is announcing a new run of North American and European tour dates.

Sincerely, Tokyo finds a more introspective and mature Tokyo. The title of the album represents MadeinTYO signing off this current moment in his life and career. It is a letter that represents his current state, the highs, lows and everything in between. By signing Sincerely, Tokyo MadeinTYO is leaving his "now" behind and eulogizing this era in the form of an album. With the new project Tokyo leaves his fans with songs that represent his life until this point. Sincerely, Tokyo consists of both soft ballads and the bubbly upbeat songs that are most characteristic of MadeinTYO.

And MadeinTYO's growth isn't only emotional on Sincerely, Tokyo - with features from Blood Orange, Gunna, Tinashe, and more - the album consists of the rapper's most sonically compelling music to date. Having achieved mastery over the unique sound that he established with "Uber Everywhere," Sincerely, Tokyo sees MadeinTYO deliver on the promise he has shown since he made his debut with what is sure to be one of the best full length releases in hip-hop in 2018.

