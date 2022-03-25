media release:

Note: The Mineral Point Opera House is requiring printed proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of showtime. For more information, visit mpoh.org/covid. You must agree to these terms and conditions in order to purchase tickets to Opera House events.

​Madison's favorite men in red blazers (more specifically, Mineral Point High School alumni Haakon Schriefer) are looking forward to making their first ever trip to the Mineral Point Opera House! UW-Madison’s first and finest all male a cappella group, The MadHatters, are celebrating their 25th year since being formed on campus in 1997. Characterized by their outstanding singing abilities, occasional good looks, and unforgettable audience interactions, the 11 men on stage will inevitably make you feel as if you are an active part of the show.

The MadHatters will perform at the Mineral Point Opera House on Friday, March 25, 2022. Reserved seating for the show will be $20 for all seats ($25 day of show). The show will begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available at tickets.mpoh.org beginning Monday, Nov. 28, at 10 a.m. for Friends of the MPOH. Tickets will go on sale for members of the general public on Monday, Dec. 5.

From Lambeau Field and the White House, to Camp Randall and Rhinelander, Wisconsin, The MadHatters have shared their charm and talent with tens of thousands of incredible people over the last 25 years. This spring, The MadHatters will be performing original renditions from the artists you know and love such as the Hall and Oates, Hozier, Bill Withers, Zac Brown Band, and so many more. Come grab a few friends, and join us for a great night of music in downtown Mineral Point!