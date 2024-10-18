media release: The MadHatters, UW Madison’s premier a cappella group! Get ready to be swept away by their electrifying performances, showcasing a dynamic blend of contemporary hits and timeless classics, all brought to life through their exceptional vocal talent.

Known for their vibrant stage presence and infectious energy, The MadHatters will have you clapping along and singing in your seats. Their captivating harmonies and clever arrangements create a musical experience that resonates with audiences of all ages. Whether you’re a longtime fan of a cappella or new to the genre, this performance promises to be a delightful celebration of music and community.

As they take the stage, expect to be immersed in a whirlwind of rhythm and melody, with engaging interactions that will make you feel like part of the show. Bring your friends and family for a night filled with laughter, joy, and the magic of live music!