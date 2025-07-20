Madi-Son, Nilhan Gunasena, Duo Pukra, Kallpa House of Spirit Dances

media release: It is our pleasure to invite our friends from Madison and around the world and to those interested supporting villages of the global South:

Through sharing the gift of local music & dance from multiple global traditions, this evening is a community invitation to learn more about our Armacanqui family's Andean village Laramarca from which many of our artistic and cultural roots originate, as well as, an call to action of resistance through empowering a community of the global South by helping raise funds for donating essentials to the Laramarca such as gas stoves, jackets, shoes and other forms of financial support.

Heartfelt gratitude for participating artists:

1) Madi///Son - Son Jarocho music and dance group

2) Nilhan Gunasena - Bharatanatyam and Flamenco dancer

3) Duo Pukra - Andean Music Andean duet

4) Kallpa House of Spirit Dances - Kathak Bollywood dance group

We recommend purchasing tickets in advance because there will be limited capacity.

Cost: $20

Tickets can also be purchased at the door. Kids under 12 do not need tickets.

https://kallpahouseofspiritdances.ticketspice.com/from